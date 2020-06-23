'Wake me up when there's a better world,' writes Neha Kakkar as she takes a break from social media Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

*A lot of Bollywood celebrities* have recently taken a break from social media like Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem, and Zaheer Iqbal to distance themselves from the negativity the platform is surrounded and hounded by. The latest celebrity to take a break is singer Neha Kakkar.



Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote a note... *A lot of Bollywood celebrities* have recently taken a break from social media like Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem, and Zaheer Iqbal to distance themselves from the negativity the platform is surrounded and hounded by. The latest celebrity to take a break is singer Neha Kakkar.Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote a note 👓 View full article

