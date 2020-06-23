Joel Schumacher, director of Batman films and St Elmo's Fire, dies at 80
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () Costume designer-turned director Joel Schumacher, known for helming films including "St Elmo''s Fire", "Falling Down" as well as two "Batman" movies, has died after a year-long battle with cancer, his publicists said.
The native New Yorker passed away on Monday morning. He was 80, reported Deadline.
Joel Schumacher, Director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, Dead at 80 Schumacher died in NYC after battling cancer for a year. He transitioned from costume designing to directing for film in the 1980s...
Joel Schumacher, the director of such films as St. Elmo’s Fire and Batman Forever, has passed away and one of his interviews from last year is going viral on... Just Jared Also reported by •Seattle Times •BBC News •NPR •NYTimes.com •Japan Today
