Novak Djokovic Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Tuesday, 23 June 2020
Novak Djokovic has coronavirus. The 33-year-old Serbian tennis player tested positive after participating in a tennis exhibition series in Serbia and Croatia, ESPN reported Sunday (June 23). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Novak Djokovic He is now the fourth tennis player to test positive for coronavirus. He first played in Belgrade, and then [...]
 It’s back to being shuttered for Dad’s Pub and Grub after an employee tested positive for coronavirus last week, KDKA's Royce Jones reports.

Kyrgios & Evans criticise Djokovic tournament after positive COVID tests [Video]

Kyrgios & Evans criticise Djokovic tournament after positive COVID tests

Nick Kyrgios and Dan Evans criticise Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour after two players test positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:57Published
Two positive virus tests at Djokovic event [Video]

Two positive virus tests at Djokovic event

Croatia's Borna Coric along with Grigor Dimitrov have both tested positive for COVID-19 having played at Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour event in Croatia. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published
Coric second player to test positive for COVID-19 at Djokovic tournament [Video]

Coric second player to test positive for COVID-19 at Djokovic tournament

Croatia's Borna Coric along with Grigor Dimitrov have both tested positive for COVID-19 having played at Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour event in Croatia.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:43Published

Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

 Novak Djokovic has issued a statement to confirm that he has tested positive to coronavirus.
SBS Also reported by •CBC.caUSATODAY.comDNASeattle TimesIndependent

