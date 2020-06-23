|
Novak Djokovic Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic has coronavirus. The 33-year-old Serbian tennis player tested positive after participating in a tennis exhibition series in Serbia and Croatia, ESPN reported Sunday (June 23). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Novak Djokovic He is now the fourth tennis player to test positive for coronavirus. He first played in Belgrade, and then [...]
|
|
|
|
|
