Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Says ‘I Don’t Kid’ About Slowing Down Covid-19 Tests After Kayleigh McEnany Spent All Monday Defending Him For Joke

Mediaite Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
"I don't kid, let me make it clear," Trump said to reporters Tuesday. "We have got the greatest testing program anywhere in the world. We test better than anybody in the world. Our tests are the best in the world, and we have the most of them. By having more tests, we find more cases. We did 25 million tests."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: WH defends Trump's use of 'kung flu'

WH defends Trump's use of 'kung flu' 02:29

 Despite criticism over President Donald Trump's use of the term "kung flu" to describe the coronavirus at his rally in Tulsa over the weekend as racist, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday said the media is trying to "play games" with nomenclature.

Related videos from verified sources

White House compares Trump photo op to Churchill and 9/11 [Video]

White House compares Trump photo op to Churchill and 9/11

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended how protesters were cleared to make way for President Donald Trump's Monday appearance at St. John's Church.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:25Published
GOV: Testing capacity is increasing [Video]

GOV: Testing capacity is increasing

Nevada's testing capacity is growing. On Monday alone, labs in the state reported more than 9,300 results. On most days, we are surpassing our goals of 4,000 tests per day.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:19Published
Mike Pence Chooses To Keep Distance From Trump After His Spokeswoman Tests Positive [Video]

Mike Pence Chooses To Keep Distance From Trump After His Spokeswoman Tests Positive

The White House said Vice President Mike Pence will “keep his distance for a few days” from President Donald Trump. According to Business Insider, the news comes after one of his top staffers..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this

justrying4

justrying State run media says it was a joke. Trump says it was not a joke. Republican Deep State spreading COVID-19.… https://t.co/fE1aUSWoKS 3 seconds ago

benny_bove

Benny Bove RT @CBSNews: Trump says he wasn't kidding about slowing down coronavirus testing. "Testing is a double edge sword. One way, it shows you ha… 7 seconds ago

TheTamela

Tamela Ehlinger 🌐 ‘I don’t kid’: Trump says he wasn’t joking about slowing coronavirus testing #COVID19 is killing America & Trump wa… https://t.co/1OmB20U9o7 46 seconds ago

vagrantcow

vagrantcow Crystal clear, sir, thank you. #WorstPresidentEver: "‘I don’t kid’: Trump says he wasn’t joking about slowing coron… https://t.co/CZPcTGvJq1 2 minutes ago

theinquisitr

The Inquisitr Donald Trump Says ‘I Don’t Kid’ When Questioned About His Comments On Slowing Down COVID-19 Testing #News https://t.co/7FeIiwu1ba 2 minutes ago

abettel

Adriel Bettelheim ‘I don’t kid’: Trump says he wasn’t joking about slowing coronavirus testing https://t.co/OTMe31w2OO @QuintForgey 4 minutes ago

MikeGeorgeCBS

Michael George RT @CBSEveningNews: Trump says he wasn't kidding about slowing down coronavirus testing. "Testing is a double edge sword. One way, it sho… 6 minutes ago