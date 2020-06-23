Trump Says ‘I Don’t Kid’ About Slowing Down Covid-19 Tests After Kayleigh McEnany Spent All Monday Defending Him For Joke Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

"I don't kid, let me make it clear," Trump said to reporters Tuesday. "We have got the greatest testing program anywhere in the world. We test better than anybody in the world. Our tests are the best in the world, and we have the most of them. By having more tests, we find more cases. We did 25 million tests." 👓 View full article

