Miley Cyrus Reveals a 'What Was I Thinking' Moment From Her Career, Admits She's Now Sober

Just Jared Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus did an interview on Variety‘s “The Big Ticket” podcast and she opened up about several topics. One question she was asked was, “Do you ever look back at some of the things you’ve done and say, ‘What was I thinking?’” Miley responded, “One of my favorite interviews is when I say, ‘Anyone that [...]
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Miley Cyrus Talks About Choosing To Be Sober

Miley Cyrus Talks About Choosing To Be Sober 00:32

 Miley Curys told Variety she quit drinking before having her vocal cord surgery in the fall of 2019. According to the HuffPost, she decided to remain sober after the procedure. Cyrus said she’s done research on her family history to try and understand why she is a certain way. The singer said...

Miley Cyrus' sobriety has helped with therapy revelations [Video]

Miley Cyrus' sobriety has helped with therapy revelations

Sobriety has helped Miley Cyrus make full use of therapy by examining the impact her parents' upbringings have had on her own mental health.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Miley Cyrus has been sober for six months [Video]

Miley Cyrus has been sober for six months

Miley Cyrus has revealed that she has been sober for six months and decided to it because her family has a "history of addiction and mental health challenges".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:31Published
Miley Cyrus leads lineup for Global Goal: Unite for Our Future concert [Video]

Miley Cyrus leads lineup for Global Goal: Unite for Our Future concert

Miley Cyrus leads lineup for Global Goal: Unite for Our Future concert Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Shakira and Coldplay are among a host of artists set to perform at the 'Global Goal: Unite for Our..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:18Published

