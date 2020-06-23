Miley Cyrus Reveals a 'What Was I Thinking' Moment From Her Career, Admits She's Now Sober
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () Miley Cyrus did an interview on Variety‘s “The Big Ticket” podcast and she opened up about several topics. One question she was asked was, “Do you ever look back at some of the things you’ve done and say, ‘What was I thinking?’” Miley responded, “One of my favorite interviews is when I say, ‘Anyone that [...]
Miley Curys told Variety she quit drinking before having her vocal cord surgery in the fall of 2019. According to the HuffPost, she decided to remain sober after the procedure. Cyrus said she’s done research on her family history to try and understand why she is a certain way. The singer said...