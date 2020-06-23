Global  

Lady Gaga Got Her Dad an Unexpected Gift for Father's Day!

Just Jared Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Lady Gaga got her dad a box of Oreos for Father’s Day! “My daughter Stefani—you know, a.k.a. Lady Gaga—she sent me a box of Oreos,” Gaga‘s dad, Joe Germanotta, told Fox Business. “And my other daughter Natali, she’s Uptown. She’s in New York City. She’s taking me for a long bike ride and it was [...]
