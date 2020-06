Miami Mayor Suarez Imposes Mask Crackdown Just Days After Being Busted Maskless at Rule-Breaking Restaurant Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) imposed a rule on Monday requiring residents to wear masks in all outdoor areas — less than a week after police shut down a restaurant where Suarez was busted for failing to wear a mask and violating social-distancing rules. 👓 View full article