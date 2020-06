Related videos from verified sources Nick Wright: Tua should start over Fitzpatrick for the Dolphins this season



Tua Tagovailoa's physical therapist states that the rookie quarterback is doing 'remarkably well' after recovering from injury. This leads Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes and Eric Mangini to speculate.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:57 Published 1 week ago Colin Cowherd predicts when rookie QBs will get their first career wins



On today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd discusses rookie NFL QBs. Hear when Colin thinks this year's crop of rookie QBs will win their first starts. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:03 Published 3 weeks ago WEB EXTRA: Hall of Fame Dolphins QB Dan Marino On Don Shula Coaching Style



Marino, who played for Shula from his rookie season in 1983 until Shula retired in 1995, points to the fake spike as an example of Shula's evolution as a coach. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:26 Published on May 5, 2020

Tweets about this