Little Rascals Star Bug Hall Arrested in Texas This Weekend - Find Out Why Here!

Just Jared Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Bug Hall was arrested over the weekend in Weatherford, Texas. The former Little Rascals star, who played Alfafa in the 1994 movie, was arrested after reportedly inhaling air duster cans. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bug Hall According to Page Six, Bug, now 35, was spotted by another hotel guest by the hotel [...]
