Winona Ryder's Friendship With Keanu Reeves Started When He Refused To Do This On a Movie Set
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Winona Ryder is opening up about how her friendship with Keanu Reeves first started and it’s all because he refused to do something on the Dracula set. During her eye-opening interview with The Sunday Times, the 48-year-old actress recalled that Keanu defied director Francis Ford Coppola‘s instructions on the set of Dracula to yell profanities [...]
