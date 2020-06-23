Global  

Winona Ryder's Friendship With Keanu Reeves Started When He Refused To Do This On a Movie Set

Just Jared Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Winona Ryder is opening up about how her friendship with Keanu Reeves first started and it’s all because he refused to do something on the Dracula set. During her eye-opening interview with The Sunday Times, the 48-year-old actress recalled that Keanu defied director Francis Ford Coppola‘s instructions on the set of Dracula to yell profanities [...]
News video: Keanu Reeves refused to insult Winona Ryder for Dracula scene

Keanu Reeves refused to insult Winona Ryder for Dracula scene 00:45

 Keanu Reeves refused to follow Francis Ford Coppola's direction to verbally abuse Winona Ryder to make her cry for a scene in Dracula.

Mel Gibson representative accuses Winona Ryder of lying [Video]

Mel Gibson representative accuses Winona Ryder of lying

A spokesperson for Mel Gibson has slammed Winona Ryder for fabricating an anti-Semitic comment he allegedly directed towards her at a Hollywood party.

Winona Ryder stunned by Mel Gibson's anti-Semitic comment [Video]

Winona Ryder stunned by Mel Gibson's anti-Semitic comment

Winona Ryder has added to Mel Gibson's reputation as an anti-Semite by revealing he once referred to her as an 'oven dodger' at a party.

Keanu Reeves Auctioning Virtual Date [Video]

Keanu Reeves Auctioning Virtual Date

Keanu Reeves is raising money for an Idaho-based children's cancer organization by auctioning off a 15-minute Zoom call.

Winona Ryder says Keanu Reeves refused Coppola's request to 'yell things' to make her cry for 'Dracula' scene

 Winona Ryder is recalling a time when Keanu Reeves refused to partake in an alleged request from director Francis Ford Coppola while filming the 1992 movie...
