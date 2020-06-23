Global  

Bekah Martinez's Newborn Son Doesn't Have A Name Yet

Just Jared Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Bekah Martinez is having a hard time finding the right name for her newborn son. The 25-year-old former Bachelor star revealed on her Instagram Story that the right name just hasn’t found him yet. “We just can’t decide. Oh, my, but he is so sweet,” Bekah shared alongside a little video of the baby. “It’s [...]
