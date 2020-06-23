Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

50 Cent Announces Pop Smoke + Roddy Ricch Collabo On Deck

SOHH Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
50 Cent Announces Pop Smoke + Roddy Ricch Collabo On DeckNew York rapper 50 Cent has some major music incoming. He took to social media this week to reveal a major Pop Smoke and Roddy Ricch collaboration coming. Pop x Roddy Fifty went to his Instagram last night to spill some details. He says there’s a Pop Smoke track with himself and Roddy Ricch coming. […]

The post 50 Cent Announces Pop Smoke + Roddy Ricch Collabo On Deck appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch's 'Rockstar' Tops Hot 100 | Billboard News [Video]

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch's 'Rockstar' Tops Hot 100 | Billboard News

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch's 'Rockstar' Tops Hot 100 | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:16Published
Drake, Roddy Ricch and Megan Thee Stallion Top 2020 BET Awards Nominations [Video]

Drake, Roddy Ricch and Megan Thee Stallion Top 2020 BET Awards Nominations

Drake, Roddy Ricch and Megan Thee Stallion Top 2020 BET Awards Nominations The nominations for the 2020 BET Awards were recently revealed and Drake has come out on top. He leads this year’s..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published
DaBaby & Roddy Ricch Top Hot 100 With 'Rockstar,' Lady Gaga Scores Sixth No. 1 Album & More | Billboard News [Video]

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch Top Hot 100 With 'Rockstar,' Lady Gaga Scores Sixth No. 1 Album & More | Billboard News

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch Top Hot 100 With 'Rockstar,' Lady Gaga Scores Sixth No. 1 Album & More | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 02:31Published

Tweets about this