50 Cent Announces Pop Smoke + Roddy Ricch Collabo On Deck
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
New York rapper 50 Cent has some major music incoming. He took to social media this week to reveal a major Pop Smoke and Roddy Ricch collaboration coming. Pop x Roddy Fifty went to his Instagram last night to spill some details. He says there’s a Pop Smoke track with himself and Roddy Ricch coming. […]
