Will Ferrell & Rachel McAdams Talk Wedding Crashers Sequel, Reuniting for Eurovision & More Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

What would a Wedding Crashers 2 look like? E! News co-host Scott Tweedie made sure to ask all about the potential sequel during his exclusive chat with Wedding Crashers alums Will Ferrell... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this