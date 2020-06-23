Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Daughter Bernice Delivers Powerful Eulogy at Rayshard Brooks' Funeral
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () On Tuesday, June 23, the daughter of the late Martin Luther King Jr., Dr. Bernice King, gave a powerful speech during Rayshard Brooks' funeral. "To the family of Rayshard Brooks,...
Rev. Dr. Bernice King, the youngest child of deceased civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., spoke at the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, who was killed by police in a Wendy's drive-thru parking lot, telling his family, "I am here to stand with you."