Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Daughter Bernice Delivers Powerful Eulogy at Rayshard Brooks' Funeral

E! Online Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
On Tuesday, June 23, the daughter of the late Martin Luther King Jr., Dr. Bernice King, gave a powerful speech during Rayshard Brooks' funeral. "To the family of Rayshard Brooks,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'Rayshard Brooks' life matters' -Rev. Dr. Bernice King

'Rayshard Brooks' life matters' -Rev. Dr. Bernice King 01:32

 Rev. Dr. Bernice King, the youngest child of deceased civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., spoke at the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, who was killed by police in a Wendy's drive-thru parking lot, telling his family, "I am here to stand with you."

Related videos from verified sources

Rayshard Brooks laid to rest [Video]

Rayshard Brooks laid to rest

Rayshard Brooks was finally laid to rest at a private funeral. His family are burying him today in Atlanta.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:49Published
'I know the pain of growing up without a father' [Video]

'I know the pain of growing up without a father'

Rev Bernice A King was speaking at Rayshard Brooks' funeral in Atlanta, Georgia.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:48Published
Gun buyback program on Martin Luther King Jr. Day sees high demand, runs out of money [Video]

Gun buyback program on Martin Luther King Jr. Day sees high demand, runs out of money

The reverend at Church of the Holy Cross in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood decided Martin Luther King Jr. Day was a perfect time to hold a gun buyback. Demand turned out to be so strong that the..

Credit: WTAE     Duration: 01:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Martin Luther King's daughter calls for justice at funeral of man shot by police

 Martin Luther King's daughter, Bernice A. King, received a standing ovation after delivering a powerful speech at the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot by...
SBS

Martin Luther King's daughter gives powerful speech at Rayshard Brooks' funeral

 Martin Luther King's daughter, Bernice A King, received a standing ovation after delivering a powerful speech at the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot by...
SBS

Martin Luther King Jr's daughter: 'I know the pain of growing up without a father'

 Rev Bernice A King was speaking at Rayshard Brooks' funeral in Atlanta, Georgia.
BBC News


Tweets about this

MwangP01

Peter Mwang'ombe RT @BBCWorld: Speaking at Rayshard Brooks' funeral in Atlanta, Reverend Bernice A King describes growing up without her father Martin Luthe… 37 seconds ago

IrishMa7

IrishMa RT @ToryFibs: It’s been a journey learning that the version of Martin Luther King that was packaged & sold to us was a lie. He was much clo… 48 seconds ago

filafresh

FilaFresh RT @AP: Mourners paid their final respects to Rayshard Brooks at the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. used to preach. K… 1 minute ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #celebritiesprotestsentertainment Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Daughter Bernice Delivers Powerful Eulogy at Rayshard B… https://t.co/V2AnJ5yaRi 2 minutes ago

mrssarahmhf

@mrssarahmhf BBC News - Martin Luther King Jr's daughter: 'I know the pain of growing up without a father' https://t.co/m9QaGOkzH4 2 minutes ago

almalaurel

Barnowl in flight Martin Luther King's daughter gives powerful speech at Rayshard Brooks' funeral https://t.co/PIBvUjfA83 via… https://t.co/K7wndzlnMe 2 minutes ago

ToryFibs

Tory Fibs It’s been a journey learning that the version of Martin Luther King that was packaged & sold to us was a lie. He wa… https://t.co/05GzDvRBcr 3 minutes ago