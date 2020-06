Dizzee Rascal Shuts Down Piers Morgan for Branding Him 'Aggressive' as He Refuses to Discuss BLM Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

The British rapper refuses to be called 'aggressive' after vehemently dodging questions about Black Lives Matter during an appearance on 'Good Morning Britain'. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this