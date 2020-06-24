Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eric Stonestreet Replaced Heidi Klum on 'AGT' Within a Matter of Hours After She Got Ill

Just Jared Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Eric Stonestreet is sitting in for Heidi Klum on the judges panel on tonight’s all-new America’s Got Talent. The actor, who starred with Sofia Vergara on Modern Family, was brought into the show within a matter of hours. Fellow judge and executive producer Simon Cowell explained that “we didn’t have days to think about it. [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Sick Heidi Klum was forced off the set of America's Got Talent amid coronavirus concerns [Video]

Sick Heidi Klum was forced off the set of America's Got Talent amid coronavirus concerns

Heidi Klum was forced to take an emergency break from America’s Got Talent after falling ill with what she suspected was the Covid-19 virus.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:40Published

Tweets about this

OLIAANJY

OLIA ANJY (OlympiaSk) RT @JustJared: Eric Stonestreet stepped in for Heidi Klum on #AGT at the last possible moment https://t.co/Aoi3rlZXIm 1 day ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Eric Stonestreet Replaced Heidi Klum on 'AGT' Within a Matter of Hours After She Got Ill https://t.co/jIMPDcGSMN via @JustJared 2 days ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Eric Stonestreet Replaced Heidi Klum on 'AGT' Within a Matter of Hours After She Got Ill 2 days ago

CobraKidJay

Jay Says she tested negative so that's good - Eric Stonestreet Replaced Heidi Klum on ‘AGT’ Within a Matter of Hours Af… https://t.co/zjbdiw6n9H 2 days ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Eric Stonestreet stepped in for Heidi Klum on #AGT at the last possible moment https://t.co/Aoi3rlZXIm 2 days ago