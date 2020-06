Philip Shook Anderson Cooper Calls Out Trump's Hypocrisy for Dismissing Ongoing Threat from Pandemic While 'He Lives Every Day i… https://t.co/jAVjlHlrk0 8 minutes ago Zaire RT @Mediaite: Anderson Cooper Calls Out Trump's Hypocrisy for Dismissing Ongoing Threat from Pandemic While 'He Lives Every Day in a Biolog… 21 minutes ago anita Bishop Anderson Cooper Calls Out Trump's Hypocrisy Over Pandemic #SmartNews https://t.co/MQSOgj8FDl 1 hour ago Mediaite Anderson Cooper Calls Out Trump's Hypocrisy for Dismissing Ongoing Threat from Pandemic While 'He Lives Every Day i… https://t.co/GpLSR3E14c 1 hour ago Britsma - Retail Planners RT @Toronto_nian: #USA #Politics - CNN's Anderson Cooper calls out President #DonaldTrump for comments he made about the coronavirus at his… 7 hours ago George Robinson CNN's Anderson Cooper calls out President Donald Trump for comments he made about the coronavirus at his rally in T… https://t.co/dE9MMtLb6z 12 hours ago Torontonian 🇨🇦🦖🌼🌸 #USA #Politics - CNN's Anderson Cooper calls out President #DonaldTrump for comments he made about the coronavirus… https://t.co/6VQ9aPzHcV 13 hours ago BreakingNews RT @NEWSWORLD555: Anderson Cooper responds to White House press secretary's defense of Trump CNN's Anderson Cooper calls out President Don… 16 hours ago