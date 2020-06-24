Global  

Elizabeth Hurley 'saddened beyond belief' over death of ex Steve Bing

Mid-Day Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
English businesswoman Elizabeth Hurley said on Tuesday that she is "saddened beyond belief" over the alleged suicide of her ex Steve Bing, suggesting he had finally been building a relationship with their son.

According to Page Six, the 55-year-old actor said early Tuesday "I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no...
 Elizabeth Hurley has paid tribute to Steve Bing, the father of her son Damian, following his sudden death.

