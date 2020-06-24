Elizabeth Hurley 'saddened beyond belief' over death of ex Steve Bing
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () English businesswoman Elizabeth Hurley said on Tuesday that she is "saddened beyond belief" over the alleged suicide of her ex Steve Bing, suggesting he had finally been building a relationship with their son.
According to Page Six, the 55-year-old actor said early Tuesday "I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no...
Steve Bing has died aged 55. Law enforcement sources have told TMZ the screenwriter and former partner of Elizabeth Hurley passed away after falling from an apartment building in Los Angeles' Century..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:15Published
Elizabeth and Damian Hurley pay tribute to Steve Bing The mother and son have taken to social media to pay tribute to the screenwriter. The 'Kangaroo Jack' writer - who dated the actress in the early..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:02Published