Choreographer Saroj Khan hospitalised due to breathing issue, tests negative for COVID-19 Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan has been admitted to a hospital here after she complained of breathing problems. According to a source close to her family, the 71-year old choreographer was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra on Saturday.



Following her hospitalisation, a mandatory COVID-19 test was done, which turned out... 👓 View full article

