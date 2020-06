Related videos from verified sources Dog Alerts Mom to Lego in Baby's Mouth



Occurred in March, 2018 / Willis, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "I recorded my dog, Chloe, alerting me that my baby, Kamryn, had a small LEGO in her mouth that she could easily choke on. Chloe is well.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:15 Published 1 week ago Rescued baby crows learn to eat from chopsticks



This rescue story began with a nest that fell from a tree. The crows that were only about a week old remained in the nest, but their parents were no longer able to care for them. The homeowner who.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:13 Published on May 27, 2020 Family holds tailgate to celebrate new baby



Family holds tailgate to celebrate a new baby born in Las Vegas. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:45 Published on May 20, 2020

Tweets about this