'Jurassic World' Director Working on Atlantis Movie Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Colin Trevorrow is reportedly developing a big-screen project about the mythical lost city of **Atlantis** with the screenplay written by 'Alien: Covenant' scribe. 👓 View full article

