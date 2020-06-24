Global  

Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie Tells Trump 'Stop Playing My Song'

Just Jared Wednesday, 24 June 2020
Brendon Urie does not want President Donald Trump using his music. The 33-year-old Panic! At The Disco superstar posted a message for the 74-year-old President of the United States on Tuesday night (June 23). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brendon Urie “Dear Trump Campaign, f–k you. You’re not invited. Stop playing my song. [...]
Video credit: Bang Media World - Published
News video: Brendon Fury: Urie blasts Donald Trump for using Panic! At The Disco song at rally

Brendon Fury: Urie blasts Donald Trump for using Panic! At The Disco song at rally 00:50

 Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie has blasted US President Donald Trump after he used the band's hit 'High Hopes' at his recent rally.

Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie Tells Trump to Stop Playing Their Music

 Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie is not having it after one of his songs was played at President Trump's rallies ... and he's telling the campaign to...
TMZ.com

Brendon Urie tells Trump to stop using Panic! At The Disco songs at election rallies

 Trump recently appeared on stage to 'High Hopes'
Independent

Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie blasts Donald Trump campaign for using group's song at a rally

 Brendon Urie didn’t hold back on Twitter after he found out Panic! At The Disco’s song “High Hopes” was used at a Donald Trump rally in Phoenix, Arizona.
FOXNews.com


