Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie Tells Trump 'Stop Playing My Song'
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Brendon Urie does not want President Donald Trump using his music. The 33-year-old Panic! At The Disco superstar posted a message for the 74-year-old President of the United States on Tuesday night (June 23). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brendon Urie “Dear Trump Campaign, f–k you. You’re not invited. Stop playing my song. [...]
