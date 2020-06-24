Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kelly Clarkson & Chelsea Handler Reveal How Therapy Helped Heal Past Trauma - Watch (Video)

Just Jared Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Chelsea Handler and Kelly Clarkson are getting candid about their mental health. The 45-year-old comedian and host made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday (June 24). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelly Clarkson Chelsea spoke about her experiences going to therapy for the first time in her life following the [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Kelly Clarkson has been on an 'emotional rollercoaster' during coronavirus lockdown [Video]

Kelly Clarkson has been on an 'emotional rollercoaster' during coronavirus lockdown

Newly single Kelly Clarkson has been on an "emotional rollercoaster" over the past few months.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Kelly Clarkson files for divorce [Video]

Kelly Clarkson files for divorce

Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Kelly Clarkson thought her son was deaf [Video]

Kelly Clarkson thought her son was deaf

Kelly Clarkson thought her son was deaf. The singer's four-year-old son Remington had "speech problems" as a toddler, and Kelly has said she was worried he may have been hard of hearing. Luckily, a..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:51Published

Tweets about this

JRFelisilda

JR in CA RT @NickCarpentry: Chelsea Handler tells Kelly Clarkson Trump's election sent her to therapy: I had 'a lot of rage' HA HA HA 🤣🤣 https://t.c… 3 days ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Kelly Clarkson & Chelsea Handler Reveal How Therapy Helped Heal Past Trauma - Watch (Video) https://t.co/n9rWjDVs6H via @JustJared 3 days ago

PresshubU

presshub_us Chelsea [ foxnews] (video)Chelsea Handler tells Kelly #Clarkson #Trump's election sent her to therapy: I had 'a… https://t.co/psBDr7RMnT 3 days ago