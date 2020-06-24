|
Kelly Clarkson & Chelsea Handler Reveal How Therapy Helped Heal Past Trauma - Watch (Video)
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Chelsea Handler and Kelly Clarkson are getting candid about their mental health. The 45-year-old comedian and host made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday (June 24). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelly Clarkson Chelsea spoke about her experiences going to therapy for the first time in her life following the [...]
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this