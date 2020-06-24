|
Ellen DeGeneres Announces New Shows From Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Hyland, & Ellie Kemper
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Ellen DeGeneres has announced a star-studded lineup of new show! Ellen Digital Network – a joint venture between the 62-year-old TV host and Warner Bros. Digital Networks – announced nine new shows on Tuesday (June 23) during the 2020 IAB NewFronts. Three of the new shows will be from Tiffany Haddish, Ellie Kemper, and Sarah [...]
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this