Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ellen DeGeneres Announces New Shows From Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Hyland, & Ellie Kemper

Just Jared Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Ellen DeGeneres has announced a star-studded lineup of new show! Ellen Digital Network – a joint venture between the 62-year-old TV host and Warner Bros. Digital Networks – announced nine new shows on Tuesday (June 23) during the 2020 IAB NewFronts. Three of the new shows will be from Tiffany Haddish, Ellie Kemper, and Sarah [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Kelly Clarkson and Ellen DeGeneres among the Daytime Emmy Awards winners

Kelly Clarkson and Ellen DeGeneres among the Daytime Emmy Awards winners 01:19

 Kelly Clarkson and Ellen DeGeneres were among the winners at the 2020 Daytime Emmys and Ellen vowed to use her show as a "platform for change" in the future.

Related videos from verified sources

Ellen DeGeneres promises to amplify black voices [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres promises to amplify black voices

Ellen DeGeneres has vowed to educate her audience and create change after taking home the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show at the virtual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday night.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:51Published
Broadway Reawakens In Dutchess County [Video]

Broadway Reawakens In Dutchess County

The show "Super You" captivated fans at a drive-in movie theater in Amenia, N.Y. CBSN New York's Dave Carlin reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:16Published
Only Two US States Saw Fewer New COVID-19 Cases Last Week [Video]

Only Two US States Saw Fewer New COVID-19 Cases Last Week

Statistics show the US hasn't managed to get a grip on the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. CNN reports only two US states saw a drop in new coronavirus cases compared to last week -- Connecticut..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Tweets about this