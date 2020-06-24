Ellen DeGeneres Announces New Shows From Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Hyland, & Ellie Kemper



Related videos from verified sources Ellen DeGeneres promises to amplify black voices



Ellen DeGeneres has vowed to educate her audience and create change after taking home the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show at the virtual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday night. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:51 Published 2 days ago Broadway Reawakens In Dutchess County



The show "Super You" captivated fans at a drive-in movie theater in Amenia, N.Y. CBSN New York's Dave Carlin reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:16 Published 3 days ago Only Two US States Saw Fewer New COVID-19 Cases Last Week



Statistics show the US hasn't managed to get a grip on the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. CNN reports only two US states saw a drop in new coronavirus cases compared to last week -- Connecticut.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this