'Who will get you home, if I don't?'



British Iraqi bus driver, Susan, had to overcome her fears and work while coronavirus was surging around the UK. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 02:53 Published 2 weeks ago

Could African truckers be spreading coronavirus?



Truck drivers are being singled out by officials at border crossings in Kenya over fears they may be bringing coronavirus into the country. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 01:54 Published 3 weeks ago