Anubhav Sinha: Saroj Khan is doing well, nothing to worry Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has confirmed on social media that noted choreographer Saroj Khan, who has been hospitalised due to breathing problems over the past few days, is doing well and that there is nothing to worry about, adding that she will be out in a day or two.



Sinha's tweet on Wednesday morning corroborates and earlier... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this