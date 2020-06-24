Skee Mask Drops Two New EPs Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The releases are out now on Ilian Tape...



*Skee Mask* has shared two EPs of new music on Ilian Tape.



The German producer resumes his relationship with the label, following last year's grime-leaning project 'ISS004'.



Now *Skee Mask* has shared two new EPs - 'ISS005' and 'ISS006' - of unheard material.



Out now on Ilian Tape, he describes them as “elegant tap dance wobblers” and “creamy encouraging mystical mantras...”



Dive in below.



ILIAN TAPE · ISS005 SKEE MASK - ISS005



Photo *via.*



