"Ava" - cast: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Colin Farrell, Common, Geena Davis, Joan Chen, Falk Hentschel, Ioan Gruffudd

Wednesday, 24 June 2020
Ava - cast: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Colin Farrell, Common, Geena Davis, Joan Chen, Falk Hentschel, Ioan Gruffudd*Release date :* September 25, 2020
*Synopsis :* Ava (Jessica Chastain) is a deadly mercenary who works for a black ops organization, travelling the globe and specializing in ...
 Ava movie trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: Ava is a deadly assassin who works for a black ops organization, traveling the globe specializing in high profile hits. When a job goes dangerously wrong she is forced to fight for her own survival. Director Tate Taylor Writers Matthew Newton Actors...

