Akademiks + Tekashi 6ix9ine Intensify Friendship Goals Crooning NBA YoungBoy’s Music

SOHH Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Akademiks + Tekashi 6ix9ine Intensify Friendship Goals Crooning NBA YoungBoy’s MusicInternet personality Akademiks and rap troll Tekashi 6ix9ine can’t get enough NBA YoungBoy. New footage has circulated online showing the hip-hop pals turning up to his “No Smoke” record. 6ix9ine x Akademiks This week, the hilarious clip emerged showing Ak and Tek on Instagram Live getting in the zone. The pair are sitting together and […]

