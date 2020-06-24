|
Akademiks + Tekashi 6ix9ine Intensify Friendship Goals Crooning NBA YoungBoy’s Music
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Internet personality Akademiks and rap troll Tekashi 6ix9ine can’t get enough NBA YoungBoy. New footage has circulated online showing the hip-hop pals turning up to his “No Smoke” record. 6ix9ine x Akademiks This week, the hilarious clip emerged showing Ak and Tek on Instagram Live getting in the zone. The pair are sitting together and […]
