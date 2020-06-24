Global  

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's New Episodes Scrapped Amid Police Brutality Protests

Just Jared Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Police officer comedy show Brooklyn Nine-Nine had four brand new season episodes already written but those episodes have been totally scrapped after the protests against police brutality in order to examine law enforcement’s role in society. One of the show’s stars Terry Crews spoke about the episodes. “Our showrunner Dan Goor, they had like four [...]
Video credit: CBS4 Miami
News video: New Investigations Into Fort Lauderdale Police Officer Steven Pohorence

New Investigations Into Fort Lauderdale Police Officer Steven Pohorence

 CBS4's David Sutta reports the FDLE is looking into Pohorence use of force in two different cases caught on camera.

