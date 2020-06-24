|
Brooklyn Nine-Nine's New Episodes Scrapped Amid Police Brutality Protests
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Police officer comedy show Brooklyn Nine-Nine had four brand new season episodes already written but those episodes have been totally scrapped after the protests against police brutality in order to examine law enforcement’s role in society. One of the show’s stars Terry Crews spoke about the episodes. “Our showrunner Dan Goor, they had like four [...]
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this