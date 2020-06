TrumpyGrl🇺🇸 More political correctness gone wild! I still DON'T understand why DEMS are bending to the small factions of extrem… https://t.co/ZIISJuHwk1 3 minutes ago PerS!ster RT @Mediaite: Rhode Island Looks to Change Its Official Name to Remove Slavery Connotations https://t.co/AGj2wQN5GY 52 minutes ago Mediaite Rhode Island Looks to Change Its Official Name to Remove Slavery Connotations https://t.co/AGj2wQN5GY 57 minutes ago Avianastrasza Looks like my state might be getting a name change. About fucking time! “Rhode Island and Providence Plantations”… https://t.co/MOj7O0UOoB 14 hours ago 🍃Maddie @GovRaimondo correct me if I’m wrong, but this looks like a Providence officer... I was truly under the impression… https://t.co/2sDjlKsomA 4 days ago Ginnette RT @BasicBlackWGBH: Rhode Island looks to adjust official name. “Making this change would pay some respect to our ancestors who were forced… 4 days ago Basic Black Rhode Island looks to adjust official name. “Making this change would pay some respect to our ancestors who were fo… https://t.co/j9GscdGmIc 4 days ago