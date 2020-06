BREAKING: AG Barr Will Testify Before House Judiciary Committee After Nadler Threatens Subpoena Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Barr's decision comes after chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said that he was "ready" for Barr to decline the request and would subpoena him if so. Barr's decision comes after chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said that he was "ready" for Barr to decline the request and would subpoena him if so. 👓 View full article