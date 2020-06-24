Global  

Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie blasts Donald Trump campaign for using group's song at a rally

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Brendon Urie didn’t hold back on Twitter after he found out Panic! At The Disco’s song “High Hopes” was used at a Donald Trump rally in Phoenix, Arizona.
Video credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
News video: Brendon Fury: Urie blasts Donald Trump for using Panic! At The Disco song at rally

Brendon Fury: Urie blasts Donald Trump for using Panic! At The Disco song at rally 00:50

 Brendon Fury: Urie blasts Donald Trump for using Panic! At The Disco song at rally He took to Twitter to tell Trump to "stop playing my song" (High Hopes) and to call on his fellow Americans to join him in "voting this monster out" in the November presidential election. Brendon Urie via Twitter:...

