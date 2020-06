Related videos from verified sources Black Lives Matter and Pride March



Black Lives Matter and Pride March held today in Las Vegas. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:34 Published 3 hours ago Educating businesses and customers on Nevada's mask mandate



Educating businesses and customers on Nevada's mask mandate. If you own a business in the city and have questions you can email [email protected] Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:18 Published 8 hours ago Culinary union filing lawsuit against casino companies



Culinary union filing lawsuit against casino companies over COVID-19. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:12 Published 8 hours ago

Tweets about this