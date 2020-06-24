Shay Mitchell Talks Raising a Biracial Child During Black Lives Matter Movement
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () Shay Mitchell is opening up about raising her biracial daughter Atlas. The Dollface actress recently shared that she is already teaching her eight-month-old daughter about activism amid the Black Lives Matter movement. “We’re reading books, one of her nighttime books is A Is for Activist. We’re starting her right now because I think it’s so [...]
In The Know's Gibson Johns and "Daily Pop" co-host Justin Sylvester have an open and frank conversation about the Black Lives Matter protests, celebrity responses to them and their convergence with this year's Pride Month. Watch the full interview here!
Queen Hippie Gypsy, "Oakland's first Black-owned crystal botanica," was already reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, just two weeks after reopening, looters smashed up its storefront, hours after..
A little boy is going viral after his mother shared a video of him organizing a Black Lives Matter protest in a video game.TikTok user Cat Hunt shared a video of her 8-year-old son advocating for the..
