Shay Mitchell Talks Raising a Biracial Child During Black Lives Matter Movement

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Shay Mitchell is opening up about raising her biracial daughter Atlas. The Dollface actress recently shared that she is already teaching her eight-month-old daughter about activism amid the Black Lives Matter movement. “We’re reading books, one of her nighttime books is A Is for Activist. We’re starting her right now because I think it’s so [...]
Video credit: ITK Celebrity Interviews - Published
News video: E! host Justin Sylvester talks celebrity reactions to Black Lives Matter movement

E! host Justin Sylvester talks celebrity reactions to Black Lives Matter movement 31:23

 In The Know's Gibson Johns and "Daily Pop" co-host Justin Sylvester have an open and frank conversation about the Black Lives Matter protests, celebrity responses to them and their convergence with this year's Pride Month. Watch the full interview here!

Related videos from verified sources

Community rallies behind this Black-owned business [Video]

Community rallies behind this Black-owned business

Queen Hippie Gypsy, "Oakland's first Black-owned crystal botanica," was already reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, just two weeks after reopening, looters smashed up its storefront, hours after..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:16Published
8-year-old stages BLM protest in video game [Video]

8-year-old stages BLM protest in video game

A little boy is going viral after his mother shared a video of him organizing a Black Lives Matter protest in a video game.TikTok user Cat Hunt shared a video of her 8-year-old son advocating for the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:12Published
Alicia Keys to Host Nickelodeon Black Lives Matter Special [Video]

Alicia Keys to Host Nickelodeon Black Lives Matter Special

Alicia Keys to Host Nickelodeon Black Lives Matter Special The hour-long show, 'Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special,' will shine a light on the experiences of Black children across the U.S...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:03Published

