Related news from verified sources Jenny Slate Exits Netflix's 'Big Mouth': 'Black Characters on an Animated Show Should Be Played by Black People' Jenny Slate is leaving Big Mouth. The 38-year-old actress announced that she will no longer be voicing the role of Missy on the hit Netflix series, due to the...

Just Jared 2 hours ago



Jenny Slate will no longer voice the biracial character Missy on 'Big Mouth' Jenny Slate is stepping down from her role as Missy on the hit Netflix series Big Mouth. Slate, who is a white, Jewish woman, has voiced the character since...

Mashable 1 hour ago





Tweets about this