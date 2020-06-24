Global  

Jameela Jamil Calls Out 'Deluded' Kim Kardashian's 'Damaging & Disappointing' Corset Post

Just Jared Wednesday, 24 June 2020
Jameela Jamil is addressing Kim Kardashian‘s recent post wearing a corset. In the original post, the 39-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed off her smaller-than-ever waist in a Mr. Pearl corset. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian The 34-year-old Legendary judge reacted in a post on Wednesday (June 24). “I’ve [...]
News video: Kim Kardashian had replica of Met Gala corset made after losing original

Kim Kardashian had replica of Met Gala corset made after losing original 00:48

 Kim Kardashian has a had replica of her Met Gala corset specially made after losing the original.

