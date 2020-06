'Twister' Reboot Is in the Works - Joseph Kosinski in Talks to Direct! Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Twister is getting a reboot! The 1996 Jan de Bont-directed film will be getting a refreshed version from Universal, THR reported on Wednesday (June 24). The original film starred Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt. Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski is currently in talks to direct. The new film will be produced by Frank Marshall, [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this