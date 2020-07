JoJo Siwa To Star In Movie Adaptation of 'Bounce' From Producer Will Smith Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

JoJo Siwa has landed a new movie role! The 17-year-old entertainer will star in the new film Bounce, based on the book of the same name by Megan Shull, Variety reports. The movie will follow a teenage girl who wishes she could trade her family for a new one on Christmas Eve. Her wish is [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Kody_Loves_Everything 21 Happy Late Birthday To Instagram Star Sofie Dossi (19) Movie Actor Chris Pratt (41) Pop-Singer Lana Del Rey (35)… https://t.co/HpvBBZfPam 29 minutes ago Kody_Loves_Everything 19-20 Happy Late Birthday To Rapper Macklemore (37) YouTube Star Courtney Miller (25) YouTube Star Amie Johnson (19… https://t.co/6a5qJeBr1k 1 hour ago 𝙇𝙚𝙭𝙞 💕❤️😍 RT @PopCrave: .@ItsJojoSiwa will star in the movie adaptation of the book “Bounce” produced by Will Smith, @Variety reports. 🔗: https://t.… 3 days ago Donald Riebe RT @HarperCollinsCa: Bounce by Megan Shull will be adapted into a movie by Paramount Pictures, starring YouTube star @itsjojosiwa, and prod… 4 days ago T4ier RT @krolljvar: EXCLU: Paramount lands rights to novel BOUNCE with YouTube star Jojo Siwa attached to star https://t.co/E2q2Irfxeq 4 days ago HarperCollinsCa Bounce by Megan Shull will be adapted into a movie by Paramount Pictures, starring YouTube star @itsjojosiwa, and p… https://t.co/BDVfoi9zb7 4 days ago Olumide Bello RT @Variety: YouTube personality Jojo Siwa to star in Paramount film "Bounce" from Will Smith (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/ah0SfK4Tvo 4 days ago Tim Jones RT @justjaredjr: Congrats to @itsjojosiwa!! It was just announced she's starring in a brand new Christmas movie! https://t.co/1mGR9zyGm8 6 days ago