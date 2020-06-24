Global  

Jojo Siwa to Star in New Movie 'Bounce' Produced by Will Smith

Just Jared Wednesday, 24 June 2020
Jojo Siwa is hitting the big screen! The 17-year-old YouTube personality will be starring in the upcoming film adaption of the book Bounce by Megan Shull, Variety reports. The movie will follow a teenage girl who wishes she could trade her family for a new one on Christmas Eve. Her wish is granted and she [...]
