Johnny Depp & Robert Pattinson Star in Colonial Drama 'Waiting for The Barbarians' Trailer - Watch!

Just Jared Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
The trailer for the new colonial drama Waiting for The Barbarians! Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson, and Mark Rylance star in period piece, which marks the English-language debut of Colombian filmmaker Ciro Guerra. Here’s the synopsis: Mark stars in the “adaptation of J.M. Coetzee‘s acclaimed 1980 novel, which finds him playing the nameless magistrate of an [...]
Video credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Waiting For The Barbarians Movie (2020) - Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp, and Robert Pattinson

Waiting For The Barbarians Movie (2020) - Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp, and Robert Pattinson 01:50

 Waiting For The Barbarians Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The Magistrate of an isolated frontier settlement on the border of an unnamed empire looks forward to an easy retirement until the arrival of Colonel Joll, whose task it is to report on the activities of the 'barbarians' and on the security...

