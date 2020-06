Related videos from verified sources Sushant Rajput no more: PM Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, others pay tribute



Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020. He is suspected to have committed suicide. His last Instagram post was a poem about his late mother. Tributes.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:00 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources SRK fans trend #SupportSelfMadeSRK on Twitter Shah Rukh Khan’s fans trend #SupportSelfMadeSRK to support King Khan on Twitter against Sushant’s fans demand to boycott films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan...

IndiaTimes 3 days ago





Tweets about this