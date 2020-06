CBS Colleagues Defend Weijia Jiang Over Kellyanne Conway Swipe at Her ‘Courage’ Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

CBS News White House reporters tonight came to the defense of colleague strong>Weijia Jiang after a personal jab from *Kellyanne Conway* at her courage. CBS News White House reporters tonight came to the defense of colleague strong>Weijia Jiang after a personal jab from *Kellyanne Conway* at her courage. 👓 View full article