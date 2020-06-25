Global  

Janelle Monae Says Filming Her Upcoming Movie 'Antebellum' Was Very 'Triggering' For Her

Just Jared Thursday, 25 June 2020
Janelle Monae is opening up about feeling all the feelings during filming on her upcoming movie, Antebellum. The 34-year-old entertainer spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the movie and what was going through her mind as they shot on a plantation. “I brought all of my ancestors home with me,” Janelle shared during the roundtable [...]
