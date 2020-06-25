Janelle Monae Says Filming Her Upcoming Movie 'Antebellum' Was Very 'Triggering' For Her
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () Janelle Monae is opening up about feeling all the feelings during filming on her upcoming movie, Antebellum. The 34-year-old entertainer spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the movie and what was going through her mind as they shot on a plantation. “I brought all of my ancestors home with me,” Janelle shared during the roundtable [...]
Antebellum Film Trailer - Plot synopsis: Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monae) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it's too late. ANTEBELLUM is a terrifying new thriller from the producer of the acclaimed films GET OUT and US, and...