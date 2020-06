Related videos from verified sources Family volunteers for Covid 19 nasal swabs during testing initiative



Governments have been trying to perform more testing for Covid 19, including tests on people who have no symptoms and no suspicion that they could have Covid 19. These tests are done to collect data.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 02:13 Published 1 week ago Miracle of birth caught on video as cow delivers her beautiful calf



Caramel is a wonderful cow who lives on a beautiful free range farm in Millbrook, Ontario. Her days here are happy as she wanders with her herd over lush, green meadows and grazes contentedly. She has.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 02:25 Published 3 weeks ago Jealous horse sneaks up and bites Clydesdale getting all the attention



These beautiful horses enjoy their time in the fresh air and sunshine, even in the winter. They also enjoy a little companionship and attention from their human friends. But when one horse seems to be.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:05 Published on May 20, 2020

Tweets about this