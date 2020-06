Riya Sen: Being sexualised in films and music videos made me uncomfortable Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Actor Riya Sen says being sexualised in films and music videos at a young age made her so uncomfortable that she decided to stop working in Hindi movies. Riya hails from a family of artistes that includes her grandmother Suchitra Sen, mother Moon Moon Sen, and sister Raima Sen.



She was just 16 when she got her breakthrough in... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this