Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham Demands Justice For Elijah McClain: “Congress, Senators + The Government It’s Time For This S**t To Stop”
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () OVO Sound boss Drake‘s dad is demanding justice for slain Colorado man Elijah McClain. The hip-hop veteran’s day one Dennis Graham has penned some emotional words about laws needing to change to stop the killing of innocent Black people. Dennis x Elijah On Thursday, Graham relied on his Instagram page to unload pure emotions. The […]
