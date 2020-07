Related videos from verified sources CM Jai Ram Thakur appeals citizens to celebrate International Yoga Day at their homes



Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur appealed citizens to celebrate International Yoga Day with their families at their homes. In a video message, Thakur said, "Prime Minister started.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:46 Published 2 weeks ago Resumption of International flights depends on other countries: HS Puri



In a press conference on June 20, Union Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri said that exact time of resumption of international flights depends on the other countries. He said, "Any suggestion.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25 Published 2 weeks ago Ramdev's 'Yoga Protocol Rehearsal' in Haridwar ahead of International Yoga Day



Yoga guru Ramdev conducted 'Yoga Protocol Rehearsal' ahead of International Yoga Day. The workshop was organised at Har Ki Pauri in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. Ramdev performed yoga to guide his viewers.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:13 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this