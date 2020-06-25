Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cardi B Fires Back After She's Accused Of Dissing Lil Kim, Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat

HipHopDX Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
The #CardiBIsOverParty is in full swing — but she's not having it.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this