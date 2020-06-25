Global  

BREAKING: Black Lives Matter Activist Shaun King Exposes Death Threats: “[They’re] Literally Plotting To Kill Me”

SOHH Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
BREAKING: Black Lives Matter Activist Shaun King Exposes Death Threats: “[They’re] Literally Plotting To Kill Me”Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King has his life on the line. The popular social justice personality stepped forward this week to expose multiple people allegedly plotting his death. King x Threats On Thursday, King went to his social media pages to share the names and threats of a private Facebook group of individuals coming […]

